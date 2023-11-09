Submit a Tip
SLED report shows lower violent crime rate in South Carolina, more weapons violations

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its annual crime report on Thursday, showing lower violent crime but more weapons violations being reported statewide.

SLED’s report states that the weapon law violation rate increased by 11.1% from 2021 to 2022, and is up 106.2% since 2013. The agency said it marks the ninth straight year that has seen an increase in weapon law violations, with handguns being involved in most cases.

“I continue to be extremely concerned about the gun violence we are seeing, especially among young people,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. “We cannot give up on the next generation of South Carolinians. Law enforcement, elected officials, and our community partners need to continue to work together so that those who should not have access to guns are held accountable and families can feel safe.”

The state also saw a slight downtick in violent crime, down 2.6% from 2021 to 2022. The murder rate also decreased by nearly 12% in that timeframe.

In terms of counties, Dillon County had both the highest rates of violent and property crime in SLED’s report. Edgefield County had the lowest rates in both categories, but also had the highest increase in violent crime from 2021 to 2022.

SLED’s report comes from state and local law enforcement agencies across South Carolina.

Click here to read SLED’s full report.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

