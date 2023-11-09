Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Older adults who use marijuana are at high risk of heart attack and stroke, studies find

FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of...
FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of the cardiovascular risks.(Nzewi Confidence's Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marijuana use by older adults is rising and experts are worried they may not be aware of the cardiovascular risks.

According to new research presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, adults over the age of 65 who don’t smoke tobacco but use marijuana are at higher risk of both heart attack and stroke.

Researchers said they found those who abused weed had a 20% higher risk of having a major heart or brain event while hospitalized compared to older patients who did not use marijuana.

A second study followed nearly 160,000 adults with a median age of 54 for about four years to see if cannabis use would impact their risk of heart failure.

The team reported they found that people who use marijuana daily were 34% more likely to develop heart failure compared to those who reported never using it.

The AHA advises that people refrain from smoking or vaping any substance, even recreationally, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones

Latest News

Florence community searching for answer to curb violence after latest shooting
Suspect who shot Robeson County deputies was out on bond for murder; judge releases statement
HCFR: Loris home destroyed by two-alarm fire
Myrtle Beach leaders hope new technology grant can help problematic intersections
State announces program to help sexual assault victim expands to Florence County