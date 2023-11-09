Neighbors fear temporary injunction against Myrtle Beach’s Yellow House isn’t enough

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A notorious boarding home in Myrtle Beach has been shut down for a fourth time, but it has left neighbors wondering if the recent closure will root out the property’s problems.

A judge filed an official order on Monday issuing a temporary injunction against the Yellow House located at 407 5th Avenue North. It also outlines the rules of the injunction, which will last one year.

But neighbors like Bill Rainwater, who owns the Farm House restaurant across the street, is worried one year isn’t enough.

“Every day there’s drug activity here, there’s homeless walking around,” Rainwater said. “It’s notorious.”

WMBF’s investigation into the troubles with the Yellow House began in September when the 15th Circuit solicitor submitted the request for the temporary injunction.

This is the fourth time a temporary injunction has been granted against the infamous home.

It’s been owned by Joe Rideoutte Jr., and for several years he has rented out rooms to tenants.

Documents show the Yellow House has a reputation for being a home where drugs are sold.

But most recently, court filings state it was the site of a shooting and stabbing in August. While officers were at the home, they noticed the living conditions and called Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement to inspect it. Once the inspection was complete, Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement deemed the home uninhabitable, according to court documents.

The home was boarded up, but court filings state that people moved to the backyard and set up tents and tarp huts, and there were no bathrooms or running water.

Court documents show people are living in tents in the backyard of Yellow House after the city's code enforcement deemed it "unfit for habitation" and closed the boarding house. (Source: WMBF News)

Now with the temporary injunction in place, everyone had to vacate the property.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department also put police barricades around the house, along with a sign stating “Building closed due to nuisance activity – No entry.”

During the temporary closure, Rainwater is hoping city leaders will put a permanent end to the home and demolish it.

“I’d like to see the city remove these houses and redevelop it into something that’s more attractive,” Rainwater suggested.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson echoed Rainwater’s concerns but believes it’s a bigger issue facing Myrtle Beach.

“I would love to never have to come out here again. I would love, whether it’s these guys that keep it, or something else, you can’t have illicit drug sales and drug use at any place,” Richardson said.

The temporary injunction will be terminated upon the trial of the case or after one year, whichever happens first.

