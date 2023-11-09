Myrtle Beach works to map 7,000 graves at Ocean Woods Cemetery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before holidays like Memorial Day and Veterans Day, members of American Legion Post 40 place American flags on the graves of veterans.

At Ocean Woods Cemetery, which spans for 20 acres, Post 40 member Douglas Vining has his work cut out for him.

“It takes quite a while, it’s a lot of work for everybody to come and do that,” said Vining.

And, the reason it takes so long --- there is no real map.

“We come out here basically blind every time and just walk the cemetery and identify every gravestone as we look at it,” said Vining.

But, thanks to Izzabel Champ, who works in Myrtle Beach’s GIS Division, people like Douglas will not have to come into Ocean Woods blind for much longer.

Champ is working to GPS every single grave in the cemetery, she uses what is called a Trimble device to mark specific GIS points in real-time.

“I’m around like, thirteen, fourteen hundred right now,” said Champ. “There are around seven thousand graves in the cemetery so that’s what I have to look forward to.”

When Champ does finish, people will be able to pull up an interactive map of the cemetery, type in the name of a loved one, and they will see that person’s birth date, death date, and a picture of their grave.

“I’m just thankful that someone’s finally doing this,” said Vining.

For Vining and the rest of Post 40, this makes honoring veterans that much easier.

“She could probably identify some of those unknowns that we have out there that we should probably be putting flags on,” said Vining.

Champ said she spends several hours each day at the cemetery, but she doesn’t mind, knowing the project is worth the time.

“Honestly I love it,” said Champ. “It’s just good knowing that this project, after so many years, is finally getting done.”

Champ has been working on this project for a month now, but said she most likely won’t finish until the spring of 2024. She will be moving to another Myrtle Beach cemetery once Ocean Woods is completed.

