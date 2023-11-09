Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach to dedicate new World War II Memorial

The City of Myrtle Beach is set to dedicate its long-awaited World War II Memorial at Warbird Park on Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is set to dedicate its long-awaited World War II Memorial at Warbird Park on Thursday.

Several veterans of the conflict will be in attendance at the ceremony, including former Myrtle Beach Mayor and guest speaker Bob Hirsch.

The city spent months trying to make sure it would be finished ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, with finishing touches being put on earlier this week. Some of those touches included raising the flags and placing a bronze statue of a P-47 fighter plane.

The memorial pays homage to those who served in World War II, as well as the Grand Strand’s wartime role serving as an Army airfield where soldiers trained.

WMBF News will also live stream the ceremony, which begins at noon on Thursday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

