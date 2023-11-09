Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Lost wedding dress? SCDOT looking for owner of box found on interstate

Lost wedding dress? SCDOT looking for owner of box found on interstate
Lost wedding dress? SCDOT looking for owner of box found on interstate(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Maintenance Office is looking for the owner of a wedding box found along the interstate.

The SCDOT said a contract crew picking up litter along I-385 south near exit 19 found the box lying on the side of the road and turned it over to the local SCDOT office.

Inside the box is a wedding dress and a veil.

“It is not uncommon for crews to find items along the roadway that may have been lost and we make an effort to connect the property to the rightful owner,” officials said.

The SCDOT worker said whoever claims the wedding dress will need to show proof that the box is theirs.

If you or anyone you know is looking for the wedding dress box, you can contact the Laurens SCDOT Maintenance Office at 864-984-7632 during normal business hours to make arrangements to retrieve the box.

MORE NEWS: ‘Longmire’ star to appear at charity event in Henderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

The City of Myrtle Beach is set to dedicate its long-awaited World War II Memorial at Warbird...
Dedication being held Thursday for Myrtle Beach's WWII Memorial
Several veterans of the conflict were in attendance at the ceremony, including former Myrtle...
Myrtle Beach dedicates new World War II Memorial
We're under a moderate drought for most of the area. Some of the inland locations have been...
FIRST ALERT: Increasing drought conditions across the Carolinas
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Officials release new details on progress of 431-acre fire in NC