‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday. (Source: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A woman in Ohio says a group of women beat her up at an area bar after she was celebrating her friend’s birthday.

WOIO reports that Euclid police are investigating the fight.

“It was more than two fists coming at me. So, I just dropped down,” Taria Armstrong said. “It was like three or four women coming at me. I couldn’t fight them all.”

Armstrong said she was celebrating a friend’s birthday at the Hush Cabaret & Lounge Saturday night.

“We were having a good time, the life of the party. We were cool until we went outside,” she said.

According to Armstrong, she and her friends encountered the other group outside that evening.

She said the fight started after she was leaning on one of the girl’s cars.

“We went back and forth and then it became physical out of nowhere,” Armstrong said.

She said some of her male friends tried to step in and help but they were also hit.

“They were trying to diffuse the situation as nobody else was,” Armstrong said.

She said no one helped them, including security.

Armstrong said she suffered injuries to her eyes and forehead. She also said she would not be going back to that establishment.

