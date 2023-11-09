Get in the holiday spirit at Broadway at the Beach’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Broadway at the Beach’s annual tree lighting celebration on Saturday, November 11th.

This year’s celebration will take place on the hangout stage, located in the hangout courtyard.

Plus there will be a special appearance from the one and only Santa Claus!

The show will conclude with the lighting of Broadway’s spectacular 46′ tree.

The tree is located just behind The Hangout stage, across the lake.

A fireworks extravaganza over the lake will round out the evening beginning at 8pm!

