Florence police work to find answers after 1 injured in drive-by shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are still looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that left one person injured in Florence on Tuesday.

Captain Stephen Starling, spokesperson for the Florence Police Department said the victim gave officers some insight on the car that may be involved.

Community groups said they’re tired of seeing so much violence happen in a place they call home.

“It’s very sickening in hearing of so much gun violence in Florence and the entire Pee Dee,” said ‘Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization’s founder, Jack Logan, Logan shared feelings of concern with many other Pee Dee residents, and that’s why he started his organization.

He told WMBF News his team educates young adults about gun safety, but he’s ready for the violence to stop or at least slow down.

“That gun is not to be used just because you get mad at someone over a female or boyfriend, or money or something like that,” he said. “Prosecutors in that circuit, Florence, and throughout the Pee Dee, they have a job to do, and that’s to prosecute people to the fullest extent of the law.”

Florence Police Officers said the drive-by took place after 2 p.m. along the 700 block of Wilson Street.

Starling said the victim told officers exactly what he saw.

“He notices behind him a white car, possibly a Charger is what he thinks it may have been,” he said. “He sees an arm come out of the vehicle not sure of who, he just sees an arm presents out the vehicle with the weapon and starts firing some shots off. He thinks three to four shots probably came off; he started running obviously.” Starling said the man shot is recovering.

Now both the department and Logan’s organization want to find better ways to connect with people impacted by this sort of violence.

“We got to really do more not just as a police department but as a society,” said Starling. “We’ve got to get into these homes and start helping families grow stronger together so that maybe we can have a little bit more background for them to grow into where they’re not so stuck in this world of crime and violence where they feel like that’s their only option or only avenue.”

Logan plans to host job fairs and more awareness events in December.

In the meantime, If you have any information or ring doorbell footage that could help this most recent crime contact the Florence Police Department.

