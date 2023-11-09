Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

FIRST ALERT: Increasing drought conditions across the Carolinas

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been 20 days and counting since our last widespread measurable rainfall in the Carolinas.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor reflects that as a “moderate drought” is now out for most of the area.

We're under a moderate drought for most of the area. Some of the inland locations have been...
We're under a moderate drought for most of the area. Some of the inland locations have been upgraded to a severe drought.(WMBF)

In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor expanded the moderate drought into most of Horry County and the surrounding areas. Meanwhile in the Pee Dee, a prolonged stretch of dry weather has only gotten worse. That area is now under a severe drought.

Rainfall deficits across the area continue to remain similar to what they were this time last week with 2-4″ below normal since March 1st.

Roughly 48% of South Carolina is now in the moderate drought category. An additional 40% is categorized as abnormally dry.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the potential impacts from the moderate drought conditions include, reduced peach sizes; non-irrigated corn can show stress, and the wildfire risk increases. In areas where a severe drought is in place, rivers and lakes remain low, boating recreation is compromised, fires are more intense, fisheries are impacted and the cattle are lighter.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Highs will be warm on Friday but the clouds will increase throughout the day.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds arrive Friday ahead of a BIG drop in temperatures
You have one more day to soak up the sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds arrive Friday ahead of a BIG drop in temperatures
Warm with a few more clouds around
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, BIG changes arrive this weekend
We say hello to the clouds, cooler temperatures and a few light showers.
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings weekend changes