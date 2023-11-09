FIRST ALERT: Increasing drought conditions across the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s been 20 days and counting since our last widespread measurable rainfall in the Carolinas.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor reflects that as a “moderate drought” is now out for most of the area.

We're under a moderate drought for most of the area. Some of the inland locations have been upgraded to a severe drought. (WMBF)

In it’s weekly report issued today, the U.S. Drought Monitor expanded the moderate drought into most of Horry County and the surrounding areas. Meanwhile in the Pee Dee, a prolonged stretch of dry weather has only gotten worse. That area is now under a severe drought.

Rainfall deficits across the area continue to remain similar to what they were this time last week with 2-4″ below normal since March 1st.

Roughly 48% of South Carolina is now in the moderate drought category. An additional 40% is categorized as abnormally dry.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some of the potential impacts from the moderate drought conditions include, reduced peach sizes; non-irrigated corn can show stress, and the wildfire risk increases. In areas where a severe drought is in place, rivers and lakes remain low, boating recreation is compromised, fires are more intense, fisheries are impacted and the cattle are lighter.

