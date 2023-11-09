FIRST ALERT: Clouds arrive Friday ahead of a BIG drop in temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You have one more day to soak up the sunny skies. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that ushers in a big drop in temperatures.

TODAY

The forecast remains warm for today as temperatures quickly rebound. Temperatures will remain mild this morning in the mid-upper 50s.

As we head into the afternoon, we climb quickly into the upper 70s for the beaches and and the lower 80s for inland areas. Once again, sunny skies will provide for a fantastic Thursday for outdoor plans.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue with the upper 70s to lower 80s. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Temperatures will remain warm on Friday, but the clouds will increase as the cold front moves into the Carolinas Friday night and into Saturday morning. We’ll turn mostly cloudy through Friday afternoon and may sneak in an isolated shower. Most locations should remain dry with highs in the mid 70s for the beaches. The Pee Dee should still be able to reach the upper 70s with a southwesterly wind ahead of the front.

Highs will be warm on Friday but the clouds will increase throughout the day. (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

The cold front ushers in overcast skies, rain chances and cooler temperatures for the weekend. We’ll bring in the risk of some light showers on Saturday, but the better chances arrive Sunday thanks to a developing storm system offshore.

The best rain chance on Saturday will be later in the day. A few isolated showers cannot be ruled out for the morning hours. (WMBF)

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Right now, the best chance of rain on Saturday looks to be later in the day. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out for the morning hours. Rain chances are at 40% for Saturday.

The best chance of rain arrives on Sunday with off and on showers throughout the day. (WMBF)

By Sunday, there’s a good chance we wake up with rain already falling. If we get enough rain in here early, expect a dreary and cooler Sunday forecast. Highs will only climb into the low-mid 50s for Sunday with a 60% chance of showers. That developing system offshore should swing in the occasional downpours across Horry and Georgetown Counties throughout Sunday. Rain chances will be lower as you move farther inland.

The confidence is increasing in rain chances for the upcoming weekend with the latest data. (WMBF)

