Dining with Dockery: Dagwoods Wing Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve been to Dagwoods Deli & Sports Bar multiple times through the history of Dining with Dockery, but never have we attempted a challenge with them! In this week’s Dining with Dockery, Andrew tries out every wing flavor! Who doesn’t love a good wing for football season?

Can Andrew handle the heat? You can watch Andrew tackle the challenge in the full video above.

Dagwood’s Deli menu includes everything! From wings, spuds, baskets, sandwiches and more, they have everything you could ever crave to satisfy that hunger. Just take a look for yourself! You can visit the menu on their website here.

If you are looking for some of the best wings in the area, be sure to stop by Dagwood’s and give it a review!

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.