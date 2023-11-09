Submit a Tip
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say

FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has chosen a location for a new FBI headquarters in Maryland, people familiar with the selection said Wednesday, choosing the site over one in Virginia following a sharp competition between the two states.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been going on for more than a decade, with the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Virginia and Maryland both competing for the project.

The site is planned for Greenbelt, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) northeast of Washington, two people familiar with the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of the site announcement.

