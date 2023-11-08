Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center hosts’ 3rd Annual Welcome Home fundraising tournament!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - VWHRC is hosting their 3rd Annual Welcome Home fundraising tournament!

This tournament will go towards funding our tiny homes, and bringing awareness to their cause!

VWHRC provides supportive services to honorably discharged veterans, including temporary financial assistance, job placement, Veterans Administration claims assistance, achieving financial stability, and achieving food security.

It also offers temporary shelter to Veterans until they can secure long-term housing.

VWHRC is currently building a tiny home village in Myrtle Beach for 40 homeless Veterans.

