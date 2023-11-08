Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Unofficial results: Former pier committee president wins Surfside Beach mayoral race

Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the Surfside...
Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the Surfside Beach mayoral race.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson and Ian Klein
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach has a new mayor after Mayor Bob Hellyer decided to not run for re-election.

Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the election with 550 votes.

ELECTION RESULTS | Results from races in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

He beat out Cindy Keating, who received 123 votes, and David Pellegrino, who received 456 votes.

Krouse said that he’s not about big government and wants to make sure the town is able to utilize the pier as source of revenue for the town.

As for the town council, there will be three new members.

Shawn Fallon, Harry Kohlmann and Skip Walls received the most votes, beating out incumbents Michael Drake and Paul Holder.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls
Election Day is Tuesday when voters will decide their next city and town leaders.
Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls
Nikki Haley to formally files for SC Presidential Primary ballot
Nikki Haley formally files for SC Presidential Primary ballot
Chestnut is running for re-election to Myrtle Beach City Council.
Meet the Myrtle Beach City Council Candidates: Mike Chestnut