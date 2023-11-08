Unofficial results: Former pier committee president wins Surfside Beach mayoral race

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach has a new mayor after Mayor Bob Hellyer decided to not run for re-election.

Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the election with 550 votes.

ELECTION RESULTS | Results from races in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

He beat out Cindy Keating, who received 123 votes, and David Pellegrino, who received 456 votes.

Krouse said that he’s not about big government and wants to make sure the town is able to utilize the pier as source of revenue for the town.

As for the town council, there will be three new members.

Shawn Fallon, Harry Kohlmann and Skip Walls received the most votes, beating out incumbents Michael Drake and Paul Holder.

