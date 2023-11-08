Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat

City of Myrtle Beach
City of Myrtle Beach(Madison Martin)
By Kristin Nelson and Julia Richardson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – At least one incumbent will remain on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Mike Chestnut received 2,397 votes and Debbie Conner received 2,531 votes in order to win four-year terms on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

ELECTION RESULTS | Results from races in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Chestnut was first elected to city council in 2000, while this will be Conner’s first term.

Meanwhile, it appears there will be a runoff between incumbent John Krajc and Bill McClure. Krajc received 2,051 votes and McClure got 2,002 votes.

In order to win a seat outright, a city council candidate needed a minimum of 2,197 votes based on the unofficial totals. The number is determined by dividing the total number of votes cast by the number of seats available and then dividing the result by two and adding one.

A runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to determine who will take the third open seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to canvass votes and certify the election results.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy
Conway mayor wins re-election, unofficial results show
Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the Surfside...
Unofficial results: Former pier committee president wins Surfside Beach mayoral race
Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls
Election Day is Tuesday when voters will decide their next city and town leaders.
Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls