Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – At least one incumbent will remain on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Mike Chestnut received 2,397 votes and Debbie Conner received 2,531 votes in order to win four-year terms on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

ELECTION RESULTS | Results from races in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

Chestnut was first elected to city council in 2000, while this will be Conner’s first term.

Meanwhile, it appears there will be a runoff between incumbent John Krajc and Bill McClure. Krajc received 2,051 votes and McClure got 2,002 votes.

In order to win a seat outright, a city council candidate needed a minimum of 2,197 votes based on the unofficial totals. The number is determined by dividing the total number of votes cast by the number of seats available and then dividing the result by two and adding one.

A runoff election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to determine who will take the third open seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

Meanwhile, the Myrtle Beach Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to canvass votes and certify the election results.

