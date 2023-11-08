SCDNR reports over 850 sea turtle nests on Grand Strand beaches this season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials said South Carolina saw more sea turtle nests than normal this year.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that the nesting season concluded this week with 6,628 nests being recorded statewide.

Of that number, the agency said a tentative count of 878 nests was recorded across both Horry and Georgetown counties. Officials said the data is pending a final end-of-season data review and represents a minimum nest count at the county level.

Jeff Schwenter of the SCDNR’s Marine Turtle Conservation Program said it was a decent year for Grand Strand beaches in terms of nest count numbers, but there are still some issues at play.

“We continue to see significant issues with nesting habitat in certain places being lost to beach erosion and nests affected by predation,” he said. “Tropical Storm Idalia largely spared the northern part of the coast in terms of sea turtle nesting, but high tides during other times of the summer continue to impact nesting habitat and nest success.”

Schwenter added that seven green turtle nets were also located across the Grand Strand this season. Loggerhead sea turtles typically lay the most nests in the state, but green sea turtle and Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests were also located.

In its statewide report, SCDNR officials said impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia and king tides accounted for two-thirds of nest losses this season statewide, with the remainder coming from predators such as raccoons, coyotes and armadillos.

Still, the agency said a tentative estimate of 387,608 hatchlings made it to the ocean from South Carolina beaches in 2023.

“Only a fraction of sea turtle hatchlings survive to adulthood, but every survivor makes a difference in this protected population,” the agency said in a statement.

According to SCDNR data, sea turtle nest numbers have been trending upward across the region for the past decade, with 2019 marking a record year for South Carolina.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.