Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Robeson County deputies expected to make ‘full recovery’ after shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two Robeson County deputies are still recovering after a Tuesday shootout with a suspect left them hurt.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot around 9:30 a.m. after responding to Lois Ann Drive in the Maxton area.

In an update Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said both deputies are expected to make a full recovery. Walters and Kaelin are alert and in “good spirits,” the sheriff’s office said.

They remain in the hospital for observations.

Previously, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said one of the deputies had surgery for his leg and the other to remove shrapnel near his heart.

The deputies responded to Lois Ann Drive originally after tips about a potential wanted person sighting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest

Wilkins said the deputies attempted to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. for violating the terms of his pre-trial. He was out on a pre-trial release for a murder investigation from November 2022.

Shawn ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods, Wilkins said. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

At least one deputy fired back multiple times. One of the deputies hit was shot at least three times in the upper body, and the second deputy was hit once in the leg near his femoral artery.

Officials said Shawn then jumped into a deputy vehicle and backed over one of the deputies, breaking his leg, before hitting another deputy’s car and driving off. He reportedly drove for about half a mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr.
Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr.(WMBF News)

Shawn is still being treated at the hospital. He is listed in critical “but stable condition.”

Shawn is facing multiple charges in connection to Tuesday’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
City of Myrtle Beach
Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones

Latest News

The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says
SCDNR reports over 850 sea turtle nests on Grand Strand beaches this season
Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024