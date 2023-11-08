Police investigating after 3-year-old shot at home in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Lumberton police are investigating after a toddler was brought into UNC Health Southeastern suffering a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the hospital after reports of a 3-year-old who was admitted suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

Lumberton Police Department said the incident happened at the child’s home near the 400 block of Sinclair Street. The child was taken to another hospital for additional treatment.

LPD said details are limited as this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Paula McMillan at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.