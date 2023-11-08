Submit a Tip
New program established in Florence County to help rape victims possibly exposed to HIV

Sexual assault evidence collection kit, or rape kit, from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED)(FOX Carolina)
By Emily Shiroff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A state program that helps sexual assault victims who may have been exposed to HIV will expand to Florence County.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the expansion on Wednesday at the McLeod Regional Medical Center.

The hospital, along with HopeHealth and the Pee Dee Coalition in Florence County, will provide HIV nPEP treatment and follow-up care to rape victims.

“Imagine the horror of already being a victim of sexual assault and then having to worry about whether you might have contracted a deadly disease because of that assault,” Wilson said. “This program provides life-saving treatment to prevent that, which keeps survivors from being further victimized.”

The treatment, nPEP, is a medication that prevents HIV transmission after a sexual assault victim has been exposed to HIV. The medication must be started within 72 hours of the exposure and must be taken for 28 days.

The treatment can cost as much as $3,000 per victim and the expense increases with follow-up treatment. However, under this new program, the treatment will be offered at no cost to the sexual assault victim.

Florence County is the 5th HIV nPEP and follow-up treatment program for rape victims in the state.

South Carolina was the first state in the country to offer this level of service for sexual assault victims.

The AG’s office said it plans to expand this program to other areas of the state.

