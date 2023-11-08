Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

New ‘Mean Girls’ movie releases first trailer

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12. (Source: Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – That is SO fetch!

The first trailer for the new “Mean Girls” movie musical was released Wednesday morning, giving fans a look at all the beloved characters.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical adaptation of the original 2004 film.

According to IMDB, the film stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who both starred in the original 2004 film, return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Fey, who wrote both the 2004 movie and the stage musical, returns as a screenwriter and producer.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Jan. 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
City of Myrtle Beach
Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones

Latest News

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas