Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

N.C. volunteer firefighter accused of setting several fires

Shane Deberry
Shane Deberry(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A volunteer firefighter whose job is to put out fires, is now accused of setting them.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said for over two years it has helped the North Carolina Division of Forest Service investigate multiple fires in the Gibson area of the county.

During the investigation, authorities determined that 35-year-old Shane Deberry, a volunteer firefighter for the Gibson Fire Department, was starting the fires.

Deputies arrested Deberry on Wednesday.

He faces seven counts of intentionally setting fire to grass, brush land and woodland.

Deberry is being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation...
Leaders unveil changes to Horry County hurricane evacuation zones
City of Myrtle Beach
Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat

Latest News

Warm with a few more clouds around
FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, BIG changes arrive this weekend
Sexual assault evidence collection kit, or rape kit, from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED)
New program established in Florence County to help rape victims possibly exposed to HIV
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear were shot around 9:30 a.m. after responding...
Robeson County deputies expected to make ‘full recovery’ after shooting