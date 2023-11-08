Myrtle Beach-area bar to close after deadly shooting, ownership says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bar in the Myrtle Beach area said it will close weeks after a deadly shooting prompted state officials to consider revoking its alcohol license.

On Tuesday, Barfield’s Bar & Grille ownership announced on Facebook that Wednesday will be its final day of operation.

“This decision was not made overnight and was an extremely difficult decision to make, but in an effort to preserve our name and give us the opportunity to carry our name to another location one day, we have decided to settle with the [South Carolina] Department of Revenue,” the statement read in part.

The SCDOR filed a motion for emergency suspension of Barfield’s beer, wine and liquor license. In documents filed a couple of weeks ago, the agency believes the “public health, safety or welfare imperatively requires emergency action.”

The motion states that the SCDOR was contacted on Oct. 20 by a Horry County Police Department lieutenant who expressed concerns about the number of violent incidents that were happening at Barfield’s Bar and Grille located along Highway 17 Bypass.

The documents specifically point to a deadly shooting that occurred outside of the bar on Oct. 18.

Police said 24-year-old Kvon Lawhorn shot two people after an argument outside of the bar. One of the shooting victims, 23-year-old Starquan Washington, died after being taken to the hospital.

Documents reveal that during the investigation, police obtained surveillance video that showed one of the bartenders giving Lawhorn the gun.

“From this viewpoint, law enforcement observed the bartender of Barfield’s Bar and Grille remove a firearm from his waistband and provided it to the subject who a short time later shoots the two victims,” the documents state.

A statement WMBF News received from the owner on Tuesday, after the Facebook post was made, claimed the incident happened after hours and that security confiscated a weapon from a customer before returning it to them once the bar closed. The owner also stated that the bar had been closed since the day of the shooting.

According to the documents, the gun is believed to be the same weapon that was recovered from behind the bar in some bushes.

Then on Oct. 25, the SCDOR issued Barfield’s a determination finding that the bar “lacks the reputation for peace and good order and that revocation of the permit and license is appropriate.”

