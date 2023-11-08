Horry-Georgetown Technical College announces correctional officer program

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College is teaming up with local law enforcement to train the next generation of corrections officers.

The school announced Wednesday that it is working with both the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on a new, four-course certificate program for prospective corrections officers.

To apply for the program, students must be 18 years old or turning 18 upon completion of the program. They’re also required to pass a drug screening and clear a criminal background check as well as meet all pre-employment screening requirements set by the sheriff’s offices.

Those who complete the program may secure full-time employment as a corrections officer with one of the sheriff’s offices and are eligible for benefits after completing a program at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Officials in both counties and with the school expressed their excitement about the program and what it could bring to the area.

“The opportunity here is just remarkable that we are able to do this,” said Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson. “We couldn’t do it without our partnership that we have with Horry-Georgetown Technical College and with our law enforcement agencies.”

For more information about the program, call 843-349-7140 or 843-349-5326.

