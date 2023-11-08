Horry County hurricane evacuation zones changing

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Public Safety Committee is making changes to Grand Strand hurricane evacuation zones.

Based on data from the last decade the committee significantly reduced the size of evacuation zones along the coast.

The committee said the areas removed from evacuation zones are at a higher elevation keeping them safe from storm surges.

County officials said the new zones are built to weather any storm.

Director of Horry County Emergency Management, Randy Webster said, “It’s trying to make it a little more real. What we would more likely see, what we would more likely encounter with an approach within a hurricane no matter what the size was.”

Both Horry County and state emergency management reviewed the past 10 to 12 years of hurricane evacuation zones and storms themselves.

They said the review revealed that they needed to make changes to the zones so that they’re more consistent with storm surge impacts.

Webster said there’s a huge reduction in what’s considered an evacuation zone along Highway 17 and past Highway 31 in Myrtle Beach, as those areas are at a higher elevation.

He added there are some downsides to the new evacuation zone changes.

“It will not be as simple as last time because we used major highways as breakpoints,” he said. “That’s part of the problem we had too, with setting up the zones. Now, it may be more of a street level, multiple streets, in one city or town that will be the breakpoint.”

Webster said and other officials and he will pick back up the conversation about these changes in the Spring, ahead of the 2024 Hurricane Season.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.