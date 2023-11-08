HCFR: Loris home destroyed by two-alarm fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County home was destroyed by a two-alarm fire on Wednesday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the blaze on Memory Lane just after 3 p.m. The agency said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, but that the building was destroyed. Anyone displaced is also being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

HCFR also shared footage of crews battling the fire.

As of around 4:30 p.m., the fire was under control and no injuries were reported. The Loris Fire Department and Horry County Police Department were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

