Grand Strand woman uses her experience with breast cancer to help others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When a Grand Strand woman learned she had stage four breast cancer in 2019, she said she had no idea about all the helpful resources out there. Now, Pam Krigbaum is on a mission to change that for other women.

“I didn’t know there were organizations that could help people,” Krigbaum said. “I didn’t know there were places that could help you get a wig. I was given a sheet about the American Cancer Society, and that was about it.”

Krigbaum’s cancer has since spread to her liver, and doctors told her she only had three months to live earlier this year.

However, she’s still here, and she said her mission is more important than ever.

“I’m way past my expiration date, I like to say because God’s got a plan,” Krigbaum said. “He’s got me here for a reason, and now I’ve got to get my reason moving.”

Krigbaum is launching Pam’s Promise, a nonprofit that will be a one-stop shop for things women need to know when they’re first diagnosed.

She’s also working with the Breast Care Center at Tidelands Health to make sure everyone diagnosed feels special. Doctors will give women bracelets and a letter from Krigbaum to show them they’re not alone and that a diagnosis does not mean “your life is over.”

“It’s a sisterhood,” Krigbaum said. “I want to be able to embrace that and celebrate that instead of mourning that because we might have an illness inside us. You can still be happy, and you can still get out and love life.”

Krigbaum wants to spread breast cancer awareness beyond the month of October and find a way to celebrate women each month.

You can join the Color Me Pink Pam’s Promise Facebook page by clicking here.

You can also contact Krigbaum at ColorMePinkPamsPromise@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.