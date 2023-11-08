Grand Strand senior center preparing gifts for kids in need during the holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It may not feel like Christmas yet, but one Grand Strand organization is already gearing up to help children in need have a happy holiday.

Efforts to give back through ‘Operation Christmas Child,’ The Agape Way of Love Ministry, and the helping hands of seniors at the Myrtle Beach Grove Senior Living made it all possible.

Charlotte Wagner, a resident there of six months said she’s doing what it takes to make sure kids don’t go without this holiday.

“I can’t help them financially, but this is a nice way to at least put a smile on their face for the holiday,” she said.

Wagner told WMBF News how important she felt it was to pay it forward for families in time for Christmas regardless of how much or how little they may receive.

“Children aren’t even looking at who gave it to them they just wanna play with it, open it up, and let’s play.”

Organizers said it’s all a part of Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan’s Purse.

Seniors at Myrtle Beach Grove took a variety of donated toys to send to boys and girls globally and filled about 50 shoe boxes.

Dr. Juan Garcia of Agape Way of Love Ministry said it’s a chance to impact through Jesus without even leaving the Grand Strand

“It’s a great opportunity for our seniors to be missionaries,” said Garcia. “We think sometimes we have to go overseas to be missionaries, but you can be a missionary right where you’re at. So they’re going to fill these boxes and they’re going to get shipped all over, God will decide where they go, and a child is going to receive it with a letter from them.”

As for Wagner, she’s hopeful kids receiving the gifts can see some good still left in humanity.

“Why should the children suffer? “she said. “We know what’s going on in the world, but the children don’t, so this makes them realize that, ‘oh there is a pleasant lifestyle.’”

Organizers said the shoe boxes will be shipped out on Sunday, Nov. 12.

