FIRST ALERT: Warm end to the week, BIG changes arrive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Soak in the warmth through Friday as the forecast quickly changes this weekend.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

Another warm forecast on Thursday as temperatures quickly rebound. We’re looking for afternoon highs into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand, and lower 80s inland of the Waterway. More clouds will arrive throughout the day, but rain chances remain very low.

More clouds arrive Friday, turning mostly cloudy through the afternoon. We may sneak in an isolated shower, but most spots remain dry. Temperatures again climb through the upper 70s.

BIG changes arrive this weekend (WMBF)

WEEKEND CHANGES

Our cold front arrives on Saturday, ushering in overcast skies, the chance for showers, and much cooler temperatures. Our afternoon highs will be stuck in the lower 60s Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday.

We’ll bring some light showers in throughout Saturday, but better chances of rain arrive Sunday. A developing storm system offshore will swing in occasional downpours across Horry and Georgetown Counties throughout Sunday. Rain chances will remain much lower for areas farther inland.

Best chance of rain arrives Sunday (WMBF)

