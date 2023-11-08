FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings weekend changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast has been lovely if you’re a fan of warmer temperatures and sunshine. We’ll hold onto a warmer forecast before changes arrive with a cold front this weekend.

TODAY

It’s a milder morning to start the day with temperatures in the lower 50s as you step out the door. If you bring the light jacket, you won’t need it for too long.

The forecast is perfect for today with temperatures in the middle 70s. (WMBF)

Sunshine and a west wind will allow for our temperatures to steadily climb into the middle 70s for the beaches and the lower 80s for inland areas. Once again, the forecast remains dry, making it 19 days and counting since our last measurable rainfall for the area.

WARMER WEATHER CONTINUES

There’s no excuse not to get outside and enjoy the forecast Thursday and Friday. Sunshine and warm temperatures will continue on Thursday with highs climbing into the upper 70s for the Grand Strand and the lower 80s again in the Pee Dee.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s for the next three days before a cold front arrives Friday night. (WMBF)

As we head into the day on Friday, we’ll look at increasing clouds but the temperatures will remain warm. Highs will climb into the upper 70s for the end of the work week with just a stray shower possible Friday night. Right now, those chances look minimal and at at 20% as the cold front approaches the region.

WEEKEND CHANGES

The cold front will move through the area Friday night and early Saturday morning. That means we are in for some big changes ahead of the weekend forecast. Right now, the passage of the cold front looks rather dry. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday night and into Saturday, but rain chances remain at 20%.

The best rain chances Saturday will remain to our south with just an isolated rain chance at 20%. (WMBF)

The bigger story will be the clouds and cooler temperatures that linger around for the weekend as highs fall into the lower 60s for highs Saturday! An occasional light shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day on Saturday but the best chances should remain to our south.

Model guidance continues to suggest better coverage in showers on Sunday, but it will all be dependent on the strength of the disturbance to our south. Right now, it's a 30% chance of showers. (WMBF)

As we head into the day on Sunday, rain chances will turn a little bit more scattered in nature. While it’s not a washout, we did bump up rain chances to 30% for a few light showers throughout the day. Once again, clouds, cooler temperatures and a few showers are expected on Sunday. Highs for the second part of the weekend will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Highs will struggle with more clouds around the area for the weekend. A few light showers remain possible for both Saturday and Sunday. (WMBF)

