Conway mayor wins re-election, unofficial results show

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy will remain the leader of the city of Conway.

Blain-Bellamy won with 2,025 votes against former Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson who received 1,597 votes.

This will be her third term as mayor.

During a debate with Richardson, which was hosted by CCU, Blain-Bellamy discussed the homeless population that has grown in the city.

She said the city has provided space for many charitable organizations, while also giving funds and grants to those nonprofits, to help those in need.

As for Conway City Council, incumbents Justin Jordan and Larry White won re-election, while Julie Hardwick won the third open seat on the council.

