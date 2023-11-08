Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Conway mayor wins re-election, unofficial results show

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy((Source: City of Conway))
By Kristin Nelson and Eric Richards
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy will remain the leader of the city of Conway.

Blain-Bellamy won with 2,025 votes against former Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson who received 1,597 votes.

This will be her third term as mayor.

ELECTION RESULTS | Results from races in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

During a debate with Richardson, which was hosted by CCU, Blain-Bellamy discussed the homeless population that has grown in the city.

She said the city has provided space for many charitable organizations, while also giving funds and grants to those nonprofits, to help those in need.

As for Conway City Council, incumbents Justin Jordan and Larry White won re-election, while Julie Hardwick won the third open seat on the council.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

City of Myrtle Beach
Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat
Rob Krouse, who is the former president of the Surfside Beach Pier Committee, won the Surfside...
Unofficial results: Former pier committee president wins Surfside Beach mayoral race
Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls
Election Day is Tuesday when voters will decide their next city and town leaders.
Election Day 2023: What to know before you head to the polls