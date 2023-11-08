Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in shortage since October 2022, according to the FDA.(Navy Medicine)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Strep throat is on the rise in the U.S. as antibiotics continue to face a shortage.

Data shows strep cases started increasing in August, largely in children between the ages of 4 and 12.

The most common antibiotic to treat the infection is amoxicillin.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, its powder form has been in shortage since October 2022.

Capsule and tablet forms aren’t on the shortage list, but experts say they are not suitable for some children.

While anyone can get strep throat, it’s most common among kids ages five to 15.

Symptoms include fever, sore throat, and pain when swallowing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence outside of Barfield's Bar and Grille in the Myrtle Beach area following a...
State seeks suspension of Myrtle Beach area bar’s beer, liquor license after deadly shooting
William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest
City of Myrtle Beach
Unofficial results: 2 winners announced for Myrtle Beach City Council; runoff expected for third seat
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case

Latest News

FILE - A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Jan. 12, 2015. The...
Las Vegas hotel workers union reaches tentative deal with Caesars, but threat of strike still looms
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Crews making progress containing 431-acre fire in NC
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
We say hello to the clouds, cooler temperatures and a few light showers.
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings weekend changes