Come and experience gameday at Dagwoods Deli

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwoods Deli has mouthwatering, traditional deli sandwiches made to order with fresh breads, quality meats and cheeses, stacked high and in a mouthwatering array of choices.

They also have your favorite teams’ games at all of our locations on more than 50 TVs encourage friendly rivalries, excitement, and energy washed down with a pint of beer and great food.

Plan your next visit here!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.