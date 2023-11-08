Submit a Tip
Breeze Airways arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2024

(WABI)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new airline is joining the Myrtle Beach International Airport next year.

MYR announced Wednesday that flights from Breeze Airways will begin taking off in 2024. Starting on Feb. 15, Breeze will offer flights to and from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence. The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze will also offer flights to and from Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, and Tampa International Airport starting on May 10. Those flights will also operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’re elated that Breeze Airways is set to take off from MYR, bringing new and exciting nonstop flights to high-demand markets: Tampa, Providence and Charleston,” said Judi Olmstead, Director of Airports. “Our team listens to customer feedback and consistently strives to acquire new air service offerings and these destinations are some of the most requested by our valued travelers. We look forward to partnering with Breeze and extend our sincere gratitude for their investment in our community.”

