Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

Upstate business offering free dry cleaning for unemployed going on job interview

Brashier-Polk Cleaners
Brashier-Polk Cleaners(Brashier-Polk Cleaners)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate dry cleaner is offering free services to those who are unemployed and need of their services before a job interview.

Brashier-Polk Cleaners said it started the Fresh Start Program in February. This is an ongoing program that allows for anyone in need of clothes dry cleaned free of charge.

Team leader Major Bouknight said he received feedback and encouragement to start the program from a mentor in Wichita, Kansas who created a similar program.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to help out the members of our community,” said Bouknight. “We were able to get through some tough times in 2020 and 2021 with Covid because of our valued clients. We look forward to serving the community for their dry cleaning, laundry, comforter cleaning and wedding gown cleaning and preservation needs. We also look forward to creating more ways to give back in small ways to our community.”

Anyone who needs to utilize the program can just walk into any store and ask about the program.

Here’s a look at the four locations in Greenville County:

  • 210 Feaster Road
  • 21 Orchard Park Drive, Suite K
  • 201 West Butler Road, #159
  • 201 Wade Hampton Boulevard

MORE NEWS: Missing Spartanburg County woman reported to have traumatic brain injury

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

It happened in the area of Old Red Springs Road, which is just outside of Maxton.
Sheriff’s office: 2 deputies, suspect shot in Robeson County
Alexis Sierra Thacher, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child,...
Marion County mother arrested after kids test positive for drugs, officials say
Becky Hill yells down to the attorney general Alan Wilson as he thanks her during a press...
Colleton Co. Clerk of Court denies Murdaugh jury tampering in affidavit
Myrtle Beach police put up barricades and boarded up the windows at the Yellow House along 5th...
Judge files formal order outlining temporary injunction rules against Myrtle Beach’s Yellow House
Police are searching for this vehicle after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Laurinburg...
Pedestrian killed in Laurinburg hit-and-run; driver wanted