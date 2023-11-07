Submit a Tip
Sheriff: Suspect shot Robeson Co. deputies, stole patrol car attempting to elude arrest

RCSO Shawn Locklear
RCSO Shawn Locklear(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies are being treated after a Tuesday shooting.

It happened in the area of Old Red Springs Road, which is just outside of Maxton.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed the suspect is 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. He was out on a pre-trial release for a murder investigation from November 2022.

“Now the disgusting part of all of this, is he’s out after already committing a felony,” Wilkins said. “I’m not only disgusted, neighbors are disgusted.”

Shawn Locklear Jr.
Shawn Locklear Jr.(WMBF News)

Wilkins said the deputies attempted to serve a warrant for violating the terms of his pre-trial release when Locklear Jr. ran away from deputies and through the nearby woods. Deputies spotted him behind a tree when he allegedly jumped out and started shooting at deputies.

At least one deputy fired back multiple times. One of the deputies hit, was shot at least three times in the upper body and once in the leg near his femoral artery.

Locklear Jr. then jumped into a deputy vehicle and reversed over one of the deputies, breaking his leg, before hitting another deputy’s car and then driving off. He drove for about half a mile before being stopped by additional deputies and arrested.

The two deputies, Jonathan Locklear and Kaelin Walters, and the suspect were taken to the hospital. Both deputies are currently in surgery, one for his leg and the other to remove shrapnel near his heart according to Wilkins.

“I’m not a political sheriff, but we’re going to do something about it,” Wilkins said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and other agencies have been requested to help.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

