Sheriff: Georgetown County man arrested after 2 bodies found in shallow grave

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they said is connected to a double homicide.

Lavorn Johnson, 32, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murders of 57-year-old Melvin Wise and 41-year-old Andrene Stewart.

The charges stem from an investigation after skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave back in February.

The sheriff’s office said Wise and Stewart were from New York and visiting relatives in the Dunbar community in late 2022.

Their bodies were found in a wooded area off Whitmire Avenue and Postfoot Circle in the Choppee community. They had been partially unearthed by animals, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was determined that the two died from gunshot wounds.

Johnson not only faces two counts of murder but also two counts of desecration of a corpse and two counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

