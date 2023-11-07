Submit a Tip
Police: Three shootings on same day in Georgetown connected; 1 injured

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A busy night of calls for the Georgetown Police Department has officers believing that three shootings Monday night are all connected.

On Monday afternoon, GPD released details of a shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. near the 1900 block of Winyag Street. During that shooting, a 17-year-old was grazed by a bullet while sitting inside a car that was shot at twice. Police said the victim and the victim’s family have not cooperated with police to help determine what led up to the shooting.

Later in the evening officers were called to two separate shootings, one around 7:48 p.m. and another at 8:32 p.m. along Front Street.

During the first of the two evening shootings, officers discovered multiple shots were fired along the 1910 block of Front Street by unknown suspects. A house was hit multiple times but no one was home at the time.

In the second evening shooting along the 2000 block of Front Street, officers said after canvassing the area, no one saw any suspect leaving the scene after the shots were fired.

If anyone has any information about these shootings, they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-440, or by calling Central Dispatch at 843-527-6702.

