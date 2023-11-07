Police: 1 injured in drive-by shooting in Florence; investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence officers are searching for answers after a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon left one person injured.

Florence police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. for a drive-by shooting at the 700 block of Wilson Street. One person was shot in the leg during the shooting.

At this time, the Florence Police Department does not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.