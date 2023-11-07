Pedestrian killed in Laurinburg hit-and-run; driver wanted

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Laurinburg and then drove away.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Warren Avenue and Bryan Street where they found 54-year-old Michael Foster.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are searching for a burnt orange, 2020-2023 Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scotland County Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146 or submit a web tip. People can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 if information leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.