Pedestrian killed in Laurinburg hit-and-run; driver wanted

Police are searching for this vehicle after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Laurinburg...
Police are searching for this vehicle after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Laurinburg and drove away from the scene.(Source: Scotland County Crime Stoppers)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Laurinburg and then drove away.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to the area of Warren Avenue and Bryan Street where they found 54-year-old Michael Foster.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are searching for a burnt orange, 2020-2023 Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scotland County Crime Stoppers at 910-266-8146 or submit a web tip. People can remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 if information leads to an arrest.

