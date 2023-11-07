Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

‘Nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot’: Little girl hospitalized after finding discarded gun

The family of a toddler who accidentally shot herself after finding a discarded gun on a preschool playground says her condition is slowly improving.
By Alexis Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) -The family of a toddler who accidentally shot herself after finding a discarded gun on a preschool playground says her condition is slowly improving.

“I mean, nobody expects their 2-year-old to be shot. This was completely a senseless act,” Tawnya Rosenthal, a family friend, said.

Ava, 2, was rushed to University Medical Center Friday morning after the shooting near Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue.

“Ava is currently waiting to see if they are going to do another surgery. They found a blood clot in her lungs, and so they are watching that to see if they are going to need to do surgery,” she said.

Rosenthal said the toddler shot herself in the chest.

“She was shot three centimeters from her heart. It completely punctured one of the lobes of her lung, so it is definitely a rough and rocky procedure. They have had to put her in a medically induced coma,” she added.

Metro police say it all started when the teenage suspect got into a fight with an adult on a city bus. The teen then pulled out a gun and shot the adult, who was taken to University Medical Center.

While running from the scene, the teen jumped a wall at a nearby preschool and dropped the loaded gun in the school’s playground area before taking off, authorities said.

“I was shaken up because it easily could have been my son,” said Amanda Palacios, who has a toddler enrolled at the school.

Palacios said she was nervous about her son returning to school on Monday.

“I was scared to bring my child, naturally. I wanted to keep him home but knew I had to bring him to get him back into a routine, and get myself into a routine. But I’ve called and checked on him, and they’ve been great letting me know that he’s OK, he’s doing good,” she added.

She said the staff responded well to the incident.

“It could happen anywhere. It could’ve happened at my school. It could’ve happened with us walking into a store,” she said.

Ava’s family is asking for the public’s help to pay for medical expenses.

“They are emotional, but they are a strong and resilient people. Their main concern right now is of course financially because they are going to be here for weeks, if not months, while she is being treated and cared for,” Rosenthal said.

The teen suspect was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Perritt
Coroner IDs 19-year-old Horry Co. woman killed in Loris area; suspect arrested
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ series pleads guilty in federal case
Christina DeWitt
Driver charged with DUI after crashing into Barefoot Swing Bridge; emergency repairs made
Rodrekus Mobley
Report: 6 dogs found in Myrtle Beach backyard with no food, water, shelter; 1 arrested
12-year-old Lexi Schmidt was only in the third grade when someone kicked and broke her foot....
‘It turned my life opposite’: 12-year-old shares how broken foot turned into a painful lifelong disease

Latest News

It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Spotting ADHD in adulthood
2 taken into custody after brief manhunt in Florence County; 1 still wanted
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta engineer saw his own child face harassment on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
Deputies are searching for one person who ran away from a traffic stop early Tuesday in...
2 taken into custody after brief manhunt in Florence County; 1 still wanted
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record