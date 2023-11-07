Myrtle Beach Classic launches official tournament logo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Classic revealed the tournament’s official logo which reflects the joys of playing golf along the Grand Strand.

The logo features a fusion of colors that represent the Grand Strand, including the blue of the ocean, the green of the fairways and orange to represent the sand.

The Royal Tern, which is a seabird native to the Myrtle Beach area, also soars into the South Carolina sunrise.

“This new logo and its complementary brand colors and fonts are a true reflection of the core values of the tournament: excellence, competition and the joy of playing golf in the Grand Strand,” said Darren Nelson, Myrtle Beach Classic Tournament Director. “This design also showcases the region’s significant role in the game of golf while representing nature and our commitment to preserving the natural environment.”

The PGA TOUR announced back in May the newly-formed Myrtle Beach Classic. It’s the first time in history a PGA event has been held in the Grand Strand.

It is set to take place May 9-12, 2024 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will also be the same weekend as the Wells Fargo Championship which takes place a the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

