Marlboro Co. deputies seize nearly 40 lbs of marijuana during drug bust; 2 arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been arrested, and illegal weapons and drugs taken off Pee Dee streets after a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigation into illegal drug shipments.

Investigators and deputies with MCSO conducted “Operation Mr. Postman” on Nov. 2 at a home on Pleasant Hill Road in the Wallace area, based on an investigation into drugs being shipped to the home.

Officers executed a search warrant and arrested 32-year-old Ladonnsa Ford in the process. During the search, officers seized 20 lbs of marijuana, 2 handguns, and a dirt bike that was reported stolen out of Dillon County in 2021.

During Operation Mr. Postman, MCSO seized nearly 40 lbs of marijuana.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division for their assistance in this case,” MCSO said in a statement. “The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the community for the incoming narcotics complaints.”

Ford is charged with trafficking marijuana more than 10 lbs less than 100 lbs, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. She was granted a $65,000 surety bond and a GPS monitor during her bond hearing on Nov. 3.

Antwan Quick, 27, turned himself in Tuesday morning. He is also charged with trafficking marijuana more than 10 lbs less than 100 lbs, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods value greater than $10,000. Quick’s bond hearing is set for Tuesday at the Marlboro County Magistrate Office.

MCSO called Quick’s arrest the final arrest in this operation.

