Marlboro Co. deputies searching for suspect in shooting investigation

Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect wanted for five counts of attempted murder in a shooting investigation last month.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Oct. 28 on Hayfield Road in McColl. Once on the scene, they discovered a vehicle with five people inside had been shot at by the suspect.

It is unknown if any of the victims required medical attention following the shooting.

The suspect was later identified as Michael Jacobs.

Jacobs faces charges including five counts of attempted murder, trafficking meth, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Marlboro County dispatch at 843-479-1111 or MCSO at 843-479-5605.

