Marion County mother arrested after kids test positive for drugs, officials say

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Marion County mother is in custody after authorities say her two kids tested positive for multiple drugs.

Alexis Sierra Thacher, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

One of Thacher’s kids, a 3-year-old, tested positive for amphetamine, cocaine and methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

The other child, a 5-year-old, tested positive for amphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, according to authorities.

The Marion County Department of Social Services placed the children out of the home pending investigation.

Thacher was arrested by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.