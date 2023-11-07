Submit a Tip
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol

The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a gun was arrested near the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was in a park outside Senate office buildings and across from Washington’s Union Station when he was arrested, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers said they did not believe there was an “ongoing threat.”

