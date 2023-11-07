Judge files formal order outlining temporary injunction rules against Myrtle Beach’s Yellow House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge submitted the official temporary injunction order against the notorious Yellow House in Myrtle Beach.

The order filed on Monday outlines the judge’s reasoning for granting the injunction against the home at 407 5th Avenue North, while also outlining the rules of the injunction, which will last one year.

WMBF News went by the home on Tuesday where barricades have been put up around the home and a sign from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states “Building closed due to nuisance activity – No entry.”

Myrtle Beach police put up barricades and boarded up the windows at the Yellow House along 5th Avenue North after a judge filed a formal order granting a temporary injunction against the house due to it being a nuisance. (Source: WMBF News)

Our investigation into the troubles with the Yellow House began in September when the 15th Circuit Solicitor submitted the request for the temporary injunction.

This is the fourth time a temporary injunction has been granted against the infamous home.

It’s been owned by Joe Rideoutte Jr., and for several years he has rented out rooms to tenants.

Documents show the Yellow House has a reputation for being a home where drugs are sold.

But most recently, court filings state it was the site of a shooting and stabbing in August. While officers were at the home, they noticed the living conditions and called Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement to inspect it. Once the inspection was complete, Myrtle Beach Code Enforcement deemed the home uninhabitable, according to court documents.

The home was boarded up, but court filings state that people moved to the backyard and set up tents and tarp huts, and there were no bathrooms or running water.

“Since the House was boarded up and people began living in the backyard, there have been calls to MBPD relating to people breaking into the Boarding House, people having fires in the yard and on September 15, 2023, a woman delivered a stillborn child in the backyard,” the judge’s order states.

Court documents show people are living in tents in the backyard of Yellow House after the city's code enforcement deemed it "unfit for habitation" and closed the boarding house. (Source: WMBF News)

According to the judge’s order, the solicitor has presented enough evidence to show that there has been repeated drug transactions at the home and a “continuous breach of peace.”

The order lists out the rules for the property while the temporary injunction remains in place for a year:

Rideoutte is restrained from leasing, operating, using or assisting in the use of the Yellow House.

MBPD will post notices of the order on the premises of the house.

MBPD will secure the entire premises of the house by barricades, or whatever means necessary, while also placing police tape across all doorways and entrances.

Everyone must vacate the house and its surrounding property.

The order does not affect Rideoutte and the city of Myrtle Beach Construction Services Department from trying to resolve issues inside the home in order to make it habitable.

Rideoutte may enter the home with the permission and accompaniment of the city of Myrtle Beach Construction Services Department to assess and repair any violations.

Any unauthorized person who is found on the property will be deemed a trespasser.

The temporary injunction will be terminated upon the trial of the case or after one year, whichever happens first.

