Horry Co. Public Safety Committee to consider grant application to fund more SROs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County’s Public Safety Committee will weigh applying for a grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to hire more school resource officers this week.

If approved, the grant would put school resource officers at eight different middle schools located in unincorporated Horry County.

April Rodriguez is the mother of two Horry County middle school students. She said she’s in favor of adding school resource officers.

”I think any additional resources or assistance is always a great thing,” Rodriguez said.

She said students at Ten Oaks Middle School where her children attend already have a daily security check, but more safety is never a bad thing.

“At the end of the day, to have more security and more protection for our children, especially for us working parents being away from them, I’m for it,” Rodriguez said.

Councilman Danny Hardee is the chair of the public safety committee. He said he wants to take every step possible to keep schools safe, including securing funding for school resource officers.

“They would certainly be a deterrent,” Hardee said. “They would certainly be there as an added safety and backup factor.”

The resource officers would work with the already present security officers.

However, in every jurisdiction, the roles of school resource officers and school security officers differ based on their training.

“You have somebody that’s trained, that regularly trains, and in all aspects,” City of North Myrtle Beach FTO Patrick Wilkinson said. “We have our firearms qualifications and things like that, but verbal de-escalation training, being able to recognize mental health issues that may be happening stuff like that. And not only that but recognizing abuse and all these symptoms that we can address.”

The Horry County Public Safety Committee meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.