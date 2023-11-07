HCS board votes to fund old school building demolition, security enhancements on campuses

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A unanimous vote during Monday’s Horry County Schools Board Meeting sets in motion two plans that have been talked about for a while.

The old Socastee Elementary School building will be demolished at an estimated cost of $1.1 million. The space is currently being used as a school bus transportation hub.

“We are actually building a regional bus lot, which should be completed in the spring of 2024,” said Lisa Bourcier, district spokesperson.

The new regional bus lot will centralize the buses, making room for a new baseball and softball field for Socastee High School.

Buses currently parked at Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest High Schools would also move to the new regional lot.

During the joint facilities and finance committee meeting earlier in the day, members deliberated on how the money should be spent.

“We have a substantial amount of unassigned fund balance where we thought we could utilize in various ways,” said Bourcier.

$15 million will be allocated for new safety and security upgrades on all Horry County Schools campuses. The majority of those upgrades were not released, but WMBF News has learned some upgrades will be visible.

“There will be things that people will see like additional fencing, some additional signage in our buildings, and new camera technology equipment,” said Bourcier.

“There is money in our general fund,” said John Gardner, Chief officer of finance.

$10 million will also go towards employee holiday bonuses.

The district is now going to work on a request for proposal on the demolition of the old Socastee Elementary School building, which will hopefully be in place around the beginning of next year.

