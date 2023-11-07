Get your family in the holiday spirit with Dashing Through the Glow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Be one of the first to see the lights during this two mile non-competitive walk/run through the Great Christmas Light Show.

Get in the spirit and wear your best Holiday themed outfit.

Prizes will be given for best dressed individual and best dressed family.

The walk/run will take place throughout the Great Christmas Light Show route and then end at Santa’s Village where you can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and check out some of the activities.

Register Here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.